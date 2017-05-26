Rensselaer County DA will begin prosecuting thefts at Walmart stores again

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office says it will begin prosecuting thefts at Walmart stores again.

The District Attorney’s Office stopped prosecuting these cases because it says it wanted to reduce costly overcrowding in courts and jails, especially for non-violent first-time offenders.

After hearing concerns about thefts at the Walmart stores in Brunswick and East Greenbush, the DA will continue to prosecute these cases.

The DA says it will work with police, Walmart, and other interested parties on ways to reduce overcrowding.