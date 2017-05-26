Niskayuna High School honors graduates who served the nation

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday morning, students, veterans, and seniors headed to the military or to military schools after graduation will, meet here at the flag to commemorate the life and service of those lost in battle.

Niskayuna High School holds the ceremony with the former Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Lt. Vernon F. Hovey III Post. Every year a memorial wreath is placed by the flagpole in remembrance of the three Niskayuna grads who died in Vietnam: Lt. Vernon Hovey III (class of 1964), Lt. Robert S. Cragin, Jr. (class of 1962), and Pfc. Richard W. Starkey (class of 1965). Other members of the class of 1964 will be here to pay their respects to their fallen classmates.

High School Principal, John Rickert, will announce the seniors that have chosen a life of service as after graduation. They are: Martino An, headed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Dennis Robinson, enlisting in the Army; and Matthew Wilson, joining the Navy.

Memorial Day is still a few days away, but it’s never too early to remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.