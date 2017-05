MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society officially has a new president and CEO.

The organization announced that Todd Cramer, who grew up in Fonda and has worked for the organization for about a year, will be taking the reins for the animal welfare organization.

He’ll be taking over for Brad Shear, who announced last month that he was leaving after a decade of service.

Cramer had been serving as interim president since Shear’s announcement.