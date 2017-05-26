Concerns over dangerous swimming spots after Troy pools to remain closed this summer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just over a week ago, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced the city pools would not be opening this summer.

Many believe now children will seek out other unsafe swimming spots.

The Poestenkill Gorge is already popular in the summer but it’s also known to be unsafe, claiming several lives over the years.

Now, many are concerned it will see more swimmers and more tragedies.

City Councilman Mark McGrath says the closure of Troy City pools will push older kids to swim in unsafe spots like the Poestenkill Gorge.

Nearly a year ago, 16-year-old Connor Reynolds was swimming there when officials say he fell, hit his head, and went under the water.

It took emergency crews two hours to find Connor, who was trapped under a ledge.

Earlier this year, another search for a man who fell into the gorge, his body was later found in the Hudson River.

McGrath says on top of pushing older kids to dangerous swimming spots like this. Closing the pools also takes away swim lessons, which could lead to further incidents.

“The city always offered these swim programs. That’s another part of this that people don’t realize now you have a whole age group of kids that aren’t going to know how to swim.”

NEWS10 ABC’S Ayla Ferrone asked the city if there were any plans to address these concerns Mayor Patrick Madden sent the following statement:

“We will continue to coordinate with our local and regional partners to support the creation of expanded city youth recreation programming and opportunities for the 2017 summer season.”

It’s estimated that more than 200 kids a day use Troy’s public pools.

It’s unclear right now if the city plans to place any extra patrols at these dangerous swimming spots throughout the summer.