MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A commercial boat getting into a tight squeeze on the Hudson.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office says the boat got stuck under a rail bridge.

It happened between Mechanicville and Schaghitocke, just north of Lock 3.

No one was injured and no major damage to the boat or the bridge.

The railroad is going to do its own check before any trains pass over it.