Billboard supporting Pres. Trump travel ban causes controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCMH) — A billboard in North Carolina is causing some controversy with its support for President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“Why support President Trump’s immigration ban? 19 Muslim immigrants killed 2977 Americans. September 11, 2001,” the billboard reads.

Thousands of vehicles located along Interstate 40 pass the billboard every day, and people in nearby towns are talking about its message. Some residents agree with the message, while others say it helps spread hate. But for Evangelist Dave Kistler, who heads the North Carolina Pastors Network—the group who funded the billboard, the message is about informing the public not hate.

“I’m saying it now that this is not what this is about. There’s certainly nothing hateful in our billboard. Some have interpreted it to be that and say that. It was not. It is the truth,” Kistler told WSOC.

Kistler claims the billboard has signed support of 600 pastors from around the state.

Paul Cummings, an associate pastor in Hickory, tells WSOC, the billboard contradicts the bible’s teaching. “I think these people need the saving gospel of Jesus more than I need to be protected. I’m perfectly willing for people that are hostile to us to be in our country because that’s what loving your enemy is all about.”

According to the North Carolina Pastors Network, there are no plans to remove the billboard.