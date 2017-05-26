Albany Police: Man arrested after strangling officer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say attacked an officer with a sharp piece of metal.

Police were called to a business on Second Avenue where officers were told 27-year-old Robert Galloway refused to leave and was becoming aggressive.

When officers arrived, Galloway is accused of threatening officers and strangling one of the officers.

Police say three other officers were slashed and stabbed on their arms.

Galloway was tased and taken into custody.

All the officers are expected to be okay.