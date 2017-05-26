Albany Police: Man arrested after strangling officer

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say attacked an officer with a sharp piece of metal.

Police were called to a business on Second Avenue where officers were told 27-year-old Robert Galloway refused to leave and was becoming aggressive.

When officers arrived, Galloway is accused of threatening officers and strangling one of the officers.

Police say three other officers were slashed and stabbed on their arms.

Galloway was tased and taken into custody.

All the officers are expected to be okay.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s