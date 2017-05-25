Sources: Police make arrest in Charles Dembrosky homicide

Related Coverage Schenectady Police offering $5,000 reward in connection with November homicide

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Law enforcement sources say police have made an arrest in a November 2016 murder of Charles Dembrosky.

Those same sources say the suspect is in custody in Delaware after police arrested him on a murder charge contained in the warrant.

Dembrosky’s body was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head outside his Campbell Avenue home on November 19, 2016.

Earlier this year, Schenectady Police offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the homicide of Demobrosky.