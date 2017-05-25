Police: Mother arrested after 3-year-old child found alone inside car

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested a mother after they say she left her child alone in a car for more than an hour.

North Greenbush Police say they were called to an apartment building on Williams Road after a child was found outside the building. That’s when officers found the three-year-old.

They later found the girl’s mother, 20-year-old Krystyl Knockwood, inside the building.

Knockwood admitted to leaving the child alone in the car without checking on her.

The girl then got out of the car and went to one of the apartments looking for her mother.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.