Police: Mother arrested after 3-year-old child found alone inside car

Web Staff Published: Updated:

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested a mother after they say she left her child alone in a car for more than an hour.

North Greenbush Police say they were called to an apartment building on Williams Road after a child was found outside the building. That’s when officers found the three-year-old.

They later found the girl’s mother, 20-year-old Krystyl Knockwood, inside the building.

Knockwood admitted to leaving the child alone in the car without checking on her.

The girl then got out of the car and went to one of the apartments looking for her mother.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s