Police: Human skull found in Coxsackie back in February belongs to adult male

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say a human skull found in Coxsackie belongs to an adult male.

The remains were found approximately a half a mile from the end of the Four Mile Point Road between the shoreline and an old jeep trail.

Police say a recent examination of the skull confirmed it belonged to a human male between the ages of 20 and 50.

After the discovery, there was some speculation that the skull could belong to missing Washington County boy Jaliek Rainwalker. He disappeared in 2007.

In February, the DEC said an anthropologist told them the skull looked to have belonged to a young child between the ages of 10 to 13 and that it had been in the area for the last five to 10 years.

Further DNA testing is being conducted to identify the man.