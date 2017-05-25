New Yorkers encouraged to save for college

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thinking of attending college? New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli wants you to start saving now!

DiNapoli is encouraging New Yorkers to open a college savings account as soon as possible. He says this will help with the costs of getting a degree.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank, the nationwide average student loan balance is nearly $30,000.

DiNapoli says New York’s 529 college savings program is one of the lowest cost programs in the country. Enrollment is quick and easy.

Dinapoli says “too many new college graduates are weighed down by a heavy debt burden that may take years to pay off.”

For more information about New York State’s 529 College Savings Program, visit: https://www.nysaves.org/nytpl/literatureforms/getPDFForm.do?cmsPDF=DisclosureBooklet.pdf

Read the Direct Plan disclosure booklet or go to:

http://cdn.unite529.com/jcdn/files/NYD/pdfs/DisclosureBooklet.pdf