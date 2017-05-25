Man admits to being part of lottery scam targeting elderly adults in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Jamaican man pleaded guilty to being part of a lottery scam that targeted elderly people here in New York.

According to the Department of Justice, Daron Murray, 22, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Murray admitted to being a part of a Jamaica-based scam.

The scammers would call elderly people in the U.S. and tell them that they won the lottery but they would first have to pay taxes and fees.

One of the victims was from Pittsfield. They sent $20,000 to one of Murray’s conspirators who lived in Albany

Murray now faces up to 20 years in prison.