Local high school designating prayer rooms for Ramadan

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local school is taking extra steps for their Muslim students and staff for Ramadan.

Shenendehowa High School will have rooms designated for prayer.

The month-long holiday runs from Saturday, May 27 to June 24 with Muslims fasting and praying during the daylight hours.

A letter was sent out to parents explaining that the push came from students and will not impact daily operations at the school.

“We don’t want students to have to choose between their religious obligations and their educational obligations. That is why the district is closed for some of the highest holy days for other religions,” school officials wrote in a post.

The school says the room is available to anyone needing to fulfill a religious obligation for prayer.

The rooms were created after the school says they heard from a local Rabbi and Imam during two separate faculty meetings.

 

