Go Red For Women: Transplant recipient meets donor’s father

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An emotional moment, at the Red for Women luncheon, as the recipient of a heart transplant, met the father of her donor.

“Yesterday, my family and I met Klarrisa’s father and grandmother,” Anna King, transplant recipient, said.

King’s journey began when she was only twelve, with a trip to the doctor’s office.

“Her heart was mildly enlarged and so the pediatrician sent her to see a cardiologist,” Pam King, Anna’s mom, said.

That appointment started an 832 day wait for Anna’s new heart.

“I started to have some funky heart beats that were pretty dangerous. So my status was moved up on the waiting list and I was scheduled to have and ICD or a defibrillator implanted,” King said.

Anna and her family showed up early to the hospital for the operation but her bed was not ready and while they were waiting, a heart became available instead.

Steve Russell’s 22-year-old daughter Klarris, died suddenly from what they believe was an aneurysm in her brain. Steve was faced with a hard decision, one that gave new life to Anna.

“Klarrisa wasn’t a registered organ donor, but he knew that that is what she would want and that she would want to help other people,” King said.

“I don’t know almost like a daughter I guess, pretty much, she’s amazing. I don’t think I could ask for a better recipient,” Steve Russell, Klarrisa’s father, said.

This week they met in person for the first time, cementing a bond started on Facebook and over the phone.

Both families are planning a backyard get together for later this summer.