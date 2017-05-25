Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Web Staff Published:

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing/runaway teenager.

Police say on May 21, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that 14-year-old Gabriella Rose Oudekerk had run away from the home.

She was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. getting into a dark colored hatchback styled vehicle on State Route 203. The vehicle is possibly a Chevy Malibu and could be black, dark gray, blue or green.

Police say it was reported that a white middle-aged male, tall, with graying hair, and a large build was driving the vehicle.

Oudekerk is described as having black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’3″ tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has a pierced nose and pierced ears.

Police say she may be in the Newburgh area and are currently contacting police agencies in the area.

If you have seen Oudekerk or have any information about her whereabouts contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-828-4316 or (518)-828-3344.

