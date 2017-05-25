Alex West denied bail while he appeals conviction in fatal Lake George boating crash

Related Coverage Jury finds Alex West guilty on most charges in fatal Lake George boating crash

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bail has been denied for Alex West during his appeal process, according to Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan.

West was found guilty earlier this month on eight of the 12 charges he faced in a fatal boating crash that happened on Lake George last year.

After the verdict was read, West was sent to jail without bail. He faces seven to 22 years in state prison when he is sentenced.

West was accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the boating hit-and-run after leaving a Log Bay Day celebration. Charlotte McCue, 8, died as a result of the crash.