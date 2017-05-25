Albany Fire Extinguisher in Watervliet teaches fire safety

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re planning on grilling out this summer or using fireworks on the Fourth of July, it may be a good idea to have a fire extinguisher close by.

Albany Fire Extinguisher in Watervliet is one place to learn how to beat the blaze.

The best way to stay safe even when you’re not in danger of a fire is to have a functional extinguisher in an easy to reach, and easily visible area.

Albany Fire Extinguisher is a third generation, family-owned and operated company that maintains fire protection equipment for business and private homes.

They assemble and seal extinguishers, but also train people on how to use one properly.

It’s one of the things you don’t realize you need, until you need it. So, make sure you are safe from fires and get your extinguisher checked today.