MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a legal review of its facial recognition program after the state chapter of the ACLU said it violated state law.

The ACLU sent the DMV an 11-page letter highlighting concerns about the program, which uses facial recognition technology to scan the DMV’s database of more than 700,000 people.

The organization’s attorney says using biometrics to identify license applicants is “patently illegal.”