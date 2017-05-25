5/25 Pet Connection: Loki

Loki is a 4-year-old neutered Pitbull Mix. He is a sweet boy that is aiming to please and has lots of love to give.

Loki had a rough start to his life. He was used as a bait dog for fighting at the young age of 8 months old. Loki’s family rescued him from that situation. He was very nervous when they first took him home, but eventually he gained their trust.

Loki is housebroken. He will go to the door and bark when he has to go out. He has very strong prey drive. Based on the situation Loki came from, he needs a home without other animals or young children. He would do best with older teenagers and adults.

Loki walks better when using a harness as he is a strong boy.

He loves to be outside. He would be a great hiking companion for someone.

Loki tested positive for Lyme Disease and we are treating him here at the shelter.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter 518-885-4113