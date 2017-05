ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a new poll, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received his best overall favorability in three years.

The survey released by Siena College found that 61 percent of respondents said they have a favorable impression of him. That’s up seven percent from last month.

Gov. Cuomo is widely viewed as a possible White House contender in 2020.

In previous remarks, he has stated that he doesn’t plan to run and is focused on remaining governor.