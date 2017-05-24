Schenectady restaurant seized for owing over $17K in back taxes

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A popular restaurant on one of Schenectady’s main streets was seized by the state for owning thousands in back taxes.

Customers who stopped by Hot Harry’s on Union Street on Wednesday were hoping to leave with some of their favorite food but found the doors locked.

“This is where we come every Wednesday. They have the kids’ meals and the quesadillas.”

“I come here at least once a week to get my chicken quesadilla.”

Among the people trying to get passed the bolted entrance was Dwayne Olds who works for the building owner.

“We seen the stickers and we’re trying to figure that out right now,” he said.

As NEWS10 ABC talked with Olds, more people tried to get their Hot Harry’s fix.

“Yeah, it’s surprising.”

Since we got here less than 10 min ago already 2people have tried to stop for food, shocked the business is closed. pic.twitter.com/gv2S9adeZm — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) May 24, 2017

But the state IRS said in similar situations, the business knows they owe money before a seizure happens. The Union Street location of Hot Harry’s owes $17,329 in back sales tax.

“I’m surprised that they would owe that much and still be operating.”

The state IRS said the liability period for the unpaid taxes happened in October 2015 and then again in November and December 2016.

Olds said he was surprised because there were never any issues with unpaid rent.

“No issues; they were always a good tenant, always catering to the public,” he said. “Really good.”

Others said they’re sad to see Hot Harry’s go, but it joins a long list of other shuttered Union Street businesses.

“It’s sad to see that Jimmy Johns and Hot Harry’s and City Squire – three restaurants closed down.”

Bringing some to question the future of the street.

“They’re saying the economy is doing better, but Union Street’s not doing too good.”

As of now, it’s unclear the future of the Union Street location of Hot Harry’s. There’s another location in East Greenbush.

NEWS10 reached out to the restaurant for comment but did not hear back.