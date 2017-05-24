Police: Sleepy dairy truck driver slams into three parked cars, sending one into building

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sleepy dairy truck driver resulted in a car crash early Wednesday morning that wrecked several cars and sent one car into a nearby building, firefighters say.

The accident happened at the corner of Grandview Terrace and Second Avenue in Albany.

#BREAKING: Albany PD: the driver of this Mohawk Dairy truck fell asleep coming down Second Ave & crashed into 3 parked cars, car into home pic.twitter.com/2ypTFejElt — Samantha DiMascio (@SDiMascioWTEN) May 24, 2017

Firefighters say the driver of a Mohawk dairy truck fell asleep as he was driving down the hill and slammed into three parked cars, pushing one of the cars right into a nearby home.

Luckily, officials say no one inside the building was hurt, and firefighters believe the home to be structurally sound; The porch appears to have taken the brunt of the hit.

News10 ABC has a crew at the scene and will continue to bring you the latest details.