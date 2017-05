DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A patient has died after an ambulance hit a tree in Duanesburg.

The crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Duanesburg Road.

A Mohawk ambulance hit a tree, and the patient inside the ambulance was killed.

The two ambulance workers were taken to area hospitals. One was sent to Albany Medical Center; the other was taken to Ellis Hospital. There is no word on their injuries.