NY lawmakers vote to let Uber, Lyft start upstate June 29

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York lawmakers have voted to let Uber and Lyft begin picking up passengers in upstate New York a little early.

The state Assembly voted Tuesday to allow the two ride-hailing apps to begin service in cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany on June 29, 10 days earlier than allowed under an expansion proposal approved earlier this year.

The Senate passed the bill last week and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign the measure.

Lawmakers voted last month to permit Uber and Lyft to expand upstate beginning July 9 after years of being limited to the New York City area.

Supporters of the accelerated start date say permitting Uber and Lyft to start before July 4 will benefit tourism and reduce drunken driving during the busy holiday.

