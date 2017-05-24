NY lawmakers react to proposed federal budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo called the latest proposed budget from Washington an egregious attack on the values and priorities that built the state and nation.

For some, the idea of facing federal cuts to Medicaid and education in New York State is clearly a concern.

“The budget being proposed is economically insane,” Assemblyman Phil Stec (D-110th District) said.

“As far as I can see the Trump train is riding out of town right now,” Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-127th District) said.

Even from a political state of mind, these Democrats argue, proposing a budget with extreme cuts hoping to meet somewhere in the middle is not smart.

“It takes away any security they have as far as healthcare and that’s really a problem.”

“You cannot have massive tax cuts for the top one percent of Americans and expect that that money is miraculously going to be raised through increased economic job, that is a myth,” Stec said.

Republicans meanwhile argue it’s way too early to hit the panic button.

“While it would be appropriate questions and concerns about its impact on New York State, I think we have a long way to go before we see what ultimate effect it might have,” Senator Patrick Gallivan (R- 59th District) said.

“History has shown that they haven’t even had a budget I think more than four times in the last forty years. At this point in time, I don’t know that we can say exactly what policy will ultimately end,” Senator Joe Griffo (R-47th District) said.

While everyone can agree cuts to Medicaid and education are troublesome for a state that relies heavily on federal funding, Assemblyman Peter Lopez hopes colleagues in Washington will spend time discussing issues, instead of printing political press releases.

“Discussion of deficits, discussion of the financial limits of our society to afford programs has to be part of this discussion if not we collapse,” Assemblyman Peter Lopez (R- 102nd District) said.