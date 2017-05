NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, construction is officially underway in Niskayuna on a brand new veterans memorial.

On Wednesday, crews lifted their shovels on the new memorial, which will be built on the Town Hall Green oN Niskayuna Circle.

The Niskayuna American Legion partnered with town and local businesses to raise enough money to pay for the construction.

The memorial will be completed sometime this fall.