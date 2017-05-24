Man with fatal illness on trial for burglary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twelve jurors in Albany are being asked to decide the fate of a man when they don’t even know he’s already facing a tragic life sentence.

The charge of grand larceny is fairly mundane one by most standards here at Albany County Court. It’s the defendant’s health that his family says is the most serious issue.

Using police and security videos the prosecution argued how Dennis Boodrow and a co-defendant allegedly stole four rims and tires from an SUV parked outside a Colonie Cadillac dealership in January of 2016.

The prosecution is using Boodrow’s own conversations with investigators as an admission of guilt.

The defense claims Boodrow only tagged along that night to go grocery shopping at a Shop Rite next door. They say he was told by the codefendant that the tires were from a friend.

“It’s not an elaborate con game.”

Perhaps the defense made that statement to underscore what the jury has seen every day – the twitching, grunting and sniffing.

The jurors have been told the career criminal has a quote “condition”.

What they have not been told is that they are being asked to convict a man who is already facing a tragic life sentence.

Brian Boodrow says his brother was diagnosed four years ago with Huntington’s disease. It’s a rare incurable degenerative brain condition that’s inherited.

“Out of three family members, three of them had the disease, three didn’t. One died from cancer this one is in a trial he should be in.”

Brian believes Dennis’ past substance abuse and criminal behavior all stem from the disease. He says the jury should have been told all this.

“He is going to die in prison.”

Dennis is facing two and a third to seven years if convicted on this recent grand larceny charge.

The DA’s office says it was the defense who could have brought up the Huntington’s disease but chose not to.