GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a serious crash in Ghent that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a 25-year-old driver swerved to avoid an animal on Route 66 near Tipple Road and hit another car head-on.

The driver of the car hit head-on was airlifted to Albany Med Center.

The 25-year-old had chest pain but is expected to be okay.

No word if anyone will be issued traffic tickets.