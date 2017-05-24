Local veteran, others making donations after 4-year-old child’s wheelchair stolen in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many have reached out to NEWS10 ABC after our report of a 4-year-old child’s wheelchair getting stolen in Albany on Tuesday.

One local disabled Vietnam veteran was brought to tears and said he had to help out.

“It breaks my heart you know for somebody to steal that poor kid’s wheelchair you know,” Dennis Lemner said. “I mean what good is it to anybody else?”

Lemner could barely find the words and was upset trying to comprehend why someone would steal a custom-made wheelchair for Kendis Paul. His mother Jenell Paul still can’t believe it’s gone, disappearing from outside her home just before the bus came to get Kendis Tuesday morning.

“First thing I did was ran to the window, maybe wishful thinking someone got a heart they brought the chair back and put it back out in front of the house, no it’s not there,” Jenell Paul said.

Despite there not being a chair, it’s a happier day, in part, because of Lemner.

“Hopefully they find the chair but I kind of doubt it, but as I stated I’ll help out. If I have to purchase it all myself I will do that.”

Between Lemner’s donation and two other local donors and a GoFundMe page, there will be enough to pay for a new chair the cost is $3,800 dollars. Monroe Wheelchair in Latham placed the order today!

“He’s an angel. I tell you he’s an angel. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts,” Paul said.

“I wish her luck. I wish her all the luck in the world.”

One family that also gave a large donation today is Paul Destefano, his wife Joanne, and daughter Laura.