Analysts say GOP healthcare bill leaves 23M more uninsured

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Congressional Budget Office says the health care bill Republicans pushed through the House this month would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026, compared with former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The nonpartisan office also says that compared with Obama’s 2010 overhaul, average premiums for people buying individual policies would be lower. The report says that is partly because insurance on average would cover less of people’s health care costs.

It was the budget office’s first analysis of the bill that passed the House May 4 with only GOP votes.

Democrats have criticized Republicans for pushing people off coverage. Many Republicans have said their top goal is lowering premiums.

Senate Republicans have been holding closed-door meetings to try writing their own health care overhaul.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s