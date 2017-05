This is Cinco our handsome tripod pittie. He came in as a stray, very happy friendly boy that loves treats and toys.

Hard to believe after two weeks we have not been able to find his owner. He has a well healed back leg amputation, so we know he was well cared for and he is so sweet and friendly.

Don’t let missing a right rear leg stop you from adopting him, He is so FRIENDLY and outgoing. Good with other dogs….does great in the car….good on a leash….

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128