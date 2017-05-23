Troy pool engineering report released

Related Coverage Mayor: Troy pools are not opening this year

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy pool engineering report is now complete and has been released.

The report says it would take a minimum of $2.4 million to fix the city’s public pools.

It also recommends keeping the pools closed this summer. The city has already said it will not open them due to budget constraints.

City officials recommend people visit the city’s six spray pools this summer to keep cool.

In a statement, Mayor Patrick Madden says “in the coming days and weeks, the administration will review and analyze the results and formulate a short-term and long-term plan for the future.”