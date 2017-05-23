Reality ride simulator drives home the dangers of distracted driving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Allstate’s Reality Ride Simulator puts you in the driver seat and actually a phone in your hand.

You have to respond to text messages while following the rules of the road and stay safe. It’s not as easy as it looks.

The simulator is a real, functioning vehicle that puts you through road scenarios while you’re trying to contend with your mobile devices. While you’re in the car, others can watch your progress on the screens to see how your text grammar are coming through and see how dangerous a distracted driver can be.

“If you get pulled over for texting and driving, there is a five-point citation on your driving record,” John Lofrumento, Allstate agency owner, said. “There is also a fine that is associated with it. There is shame because this is a big issue. No one wants to get pulled over for texting and driving.”

The simulator is taking a tour around the country, totaling 50 stops. The goal is to bring down the number of deaths from phone-related crashes which was more than 40,000 last year.

The simulator is a reminder to put the phone down and always buckle up.