Police looking for missing man in the Schenectady area

Web Staff Published:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is looking for a person reported missing on Monday afternoon.

Police say Joseph Hedgeman Jr., 20, was last seen on Sunday night at approximately 8 p.m. walking toward Schenectady. Hedgeman’s family says it’s out of the ordinary that he would not have contact with friends or family for this length of time.

Police say Hedgeman is despondent over recent personal issues and may be a danger to himself.

Hedgeman is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, hoop earring in his nose, ear gauges, tattoos on his left forearm and hand, about 6’1″ and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and purple jeans.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s