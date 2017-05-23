Police looking for missing man in the Schenectady area

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is looking for a person reported missing on Monday afternoon.

Police say Joseph Hedgeman Jr., 20, was last seen on Sunday night at approximately 8 p.m. walking toward Schenectady. Hedgeman’s family says it’s out of the ordinary that he would not have contact with friends or family for this length of time.

Police say Hedgeman is despondent over recent personal issues and may be a danger to himself.

Hedgeman is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, hoop earring in his nose, ear gauges, tattoos on his left forearm and hand, about 6’1″ and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and purple jeans.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744.