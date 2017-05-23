Police: 4-year-old child’s wheelchair stolen in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every morning, 4-year-old Kendis’ older brother brings his wheelchair to the spot where he waits for the bus.

However, on Tuesday morning when the bus arrived, the wheelchair was gone.

“I’m very very hurt. I’m pissed,” Jenell Paul, of Albany, said.

Paul wants it brought back to where it belongs.

“He doesn’t deserve it and he needs to be able to go to school.”

Kendis couldn’t go to school on Tuesday at the Center for Disabilities because his chair is his only way of getting around. It was made specifically for him in February after his other wheelchair broke. The chair even has Mr. Paul sewn on it.

“It’s custom made for him so there’s a strap that goes across the top of it and there’s a belt that goes on the bottom of it so he doesn’t lean forward,” Paul said.

Kendis has around the clock care since his life changed forever when he was just 6 months old.

“My son he suffered from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy. If you don’t know it’s a lack of oxygen to the brain.”

Albany Police are also appalled by the crime. The chair was taken from Hamilton Street sometime between 7:40 and 8:20 a.m.

“Very upsetting. Very very upsetting.”

Paul is hoping a mother’s plea be enough to get answers and the chair back where it belongs.

“Just please bring it back. He’s a baby and he’s a disabled baby and it’s not right. It’s not right.”

For now, Kendis and his mother are stuck inside.

“He loves being outside. Outside is like I don’t know he looks up at the sky and he just smiles.”

Anyone with information about the wheelchair is urged to call Albany Police.