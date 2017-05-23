NYSP issues AMBER Alert after reported child abduction in Western NY

LYNDON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have issued an AMBER Alert after police say there was a child abduction early Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspects Joshua Monetteis, 18, and John Harvey, 16, took the 12-year-old McKenzie Wilson near Shady Lane in Lyndon at about 5 a.m.

Wilson is described as having straight, blond hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Monetteis is described as having short, black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’2” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflage jacket, blue jeans, boots, black shirt, and carrying a black duffle bag.

The vehicle they are looking for is a red Chevy Silverado with New York license plate number CXA5836.

Police say the vehicle was stolen in the area of the abduction and has a black bowtie on the front grill. It also has an extended cab.

Police believe the suspects were traveling southeast, possibly heading to the Allegany Mountains.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Machias at (866)-NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.