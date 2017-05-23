NY Health Department warns of possible measles exposure in Western NY, Mohawk Valley

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health says a tourist from India, who has measles, visited several locations in Western New York and the Mohawk Valley earlier this month, potentially exposing others to the disease.

Officials say measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

The Iroquois Travel Plaza (rest stop) between Exit 29 (Canajoharie) and Exit 29A (Little Falls) on the NYS Thruway between 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on May 11 – 12, 2017.

The Hampton Inn, 4873 Lake Road, Brockport, N.Y. between 12:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on May 12, 2017.

Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls, N.Y. between 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on May 12 , 2017, which includes the Maid of the Mist.

2017, which includes the Maid of the Mist. Swagat Fine Indian Cuisine, 24 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, N.Y. between 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on May 12, 2017.

The Health Department says individuals are not at risk of contracting measles if they are immune. A person is not likely to get measles if they were born before January 1, 1957, received two doses of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

Anyone who lacks immunity or not sure if they have been vaccinated should contact their health care provider if they develop measles symptoms. Health officials say symptoms include fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or a runny nose. Symptoms usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure but may occur as late as June 2.

The Health Department is advising anyone who may have been exposed or develops symptoms consistent with measles should contact their health care provider or local emergency department before going for care. Officials say this will prevent others at the facility from being exposed.

The Health Department says this is standard protocol and there is no reason to be alarmed. The department is currently with local county health care providers to notify them of possible exposure.

Concerns should be directed to county health departments.

Learn more about measles.