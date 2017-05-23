Memorial Day 2017: Capital Region events

(NEWS10) – Municipalities around the Capital Region will be holding ceremonies and parades for the Memorial Day holiday.

Memorial Day is held on the last Monday during the month of May. It commemorates the men and women who have died during military service for the United States.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29.

COLONIE

A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Town of Colonie Veterans Memorial in The Crossings of Colonie.

The Town of Colonie Veterans Memorial Committee will be sponsoring the Memorial Day Ceremony to remember, reflect and honor those who have given their all in service to their country. Town of Colonie Veterans Memorial Committee Chairman James Haas will lead the ceremony joined by Town Supervisor Paula A. Mahan.

The Town of Colonie Veterans Memorial was unveiled on August 25, 2009 and serves to honor the men and women from the Town of Colonie, both living and deceased, who served in the armed forces.

PITTSFIELD

The City of Pittsfield’s annual Memorial Day Procession will begin at 9 a.m. Monday May 29.

For those participating, the lineup will take place from 8:30- 8:45 a.m. on Fenn, Pearl and Allen streets and will leave from City Hall on Fenn Street at 9 a.m. The group will proceed to North Street, and head north to Wahconah Street and then to Pittsfield Cemetery. The procession will feature the Berkshire Veterans Coalition, members of the Pittsfield City Council, high school marching bands, Boy and Girl Scout troops, color guards, honor guards, local students, and a host of volunteers.

Please note that in case of inclement weather, the exercises will begin at 10 a.m. at Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St. Stay tuned to local radio stations and PCTV for information pertaining to weather-related updates.

“Memorial Day is an important day in America, and especially here in Pittsfield. It’s a day to give thanks, to pay tribute and to remember those who gave their lives to protect our country,” said Jim Clark, the city’s Director of Veteran Services.

A ceremony will follow at 9:45 a.m. at Pittsfield Cemetery, with Mayor Linda Tyer providing opening remarks, followed by keynote speaker Lou Robesch, Commander, Marine Corps League Detachment 137. The event will include a reading of the names of the nearly 150 Pittsfield veterans who passed away over the last year.

SARATOGA SPRINGS

The City of Saratoga Springs Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Thursday night, May 25th from 6:30-7:30pm

Location : Broadway (line up starts on North Broadway/Rock St)

Time: 6pm-7:30pm (parade starts at 6:30pm – line up starts at 6pm on North Broadway)

Street Closures :

– Broadway (Van Dam St to Circular St) closed to all traffic during parade – streets intersecting with Broadway will be closed one block prior to Broadway

– Lane reduction on CV Whitney Memorial Highway (Arterial southbound approaching Broadway) – traffic will be diverted to VanDam St during parade