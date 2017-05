Jack is 1-2 year old chihuahua mix .

He is a fun loving guy who wants to be with his people. He likes to go for walks to explore the world and does well in the car. Needs another playful dog in his new home or would be happy as an only child.

He is a happy boy who loves to dance for you! Because of his size he would do best with older children.

Contact Free to Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804