3 more names added to NY Memorial Wall honoring EMS workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sixty-four names rest on New York’s Memorial Wall recognizing those emergency medical service workers who’ve died while on the job.

This year, three more names were added to the wall during the annual ceremony.

“Normally we’re out there doing our best to help people that are in need and save lives when we can,” Ray Otten, Executive Director at Community Services Corps, said.

Ambulances from all across the state responded to a different call on Tuesday outside the state capitol.

“We planned to see about 40, we’re always glad to see more,” Lee Burns, Director Bureau EMS/Trauma NYS Dept of Health, said.

They didn’t arrive with lights and sirens blaring. Instead, hundreds came with heavy hearts, to honor three of their colleagues killed while responding to a call of their own.

“They’ve given their lives helping others and the fact that they had that commitment. Regardless of who you are, who you work for it’s a brotherhood and sisterhood, you really care about the other people that are in this business and when something tragic happens you all pull together,” Otten said.

Pull together to honor colleagues who shared the same passion they do.

This is the third year Jim Webster and his volunteer crew made the trip from Syracuse.

“We’re the first on the scene so we see it first hand, not an easy job. It’s definitely not easy and it shows the dedication that we have for our job,” Webster, Assistant Director East Area volunteer Emergency Services (EAVES), said.

Dedication that will be remembered by these leaves and their colleagues from near and far.

“This shows that we’re all here for one reason.”

To say thank you for choosing to put on a uniform and risk your life in order to save someone else’s. It’s a sacrifice that will not be forgotten.

Next year’s ceremony will include Yadira Arroyo, a 44-year-old mother of five and 14-year FDNY veteran was killed in March when she was tragically run over by her own ambulance in the Bronx.