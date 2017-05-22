Three injured in overnight Greenville house fire

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mother, father, and their son are all being treated for burn injuries after a house fire in Greenville early Monday morning.

Multiple crews responded to fire on Creamery Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

Paramedics at the scene say two people, a father and son, suffered airway burns from breathing in hot gas from the fire and are currently on breathing tubes. The son is being taken to the Syracuse burn unit.

A female victim, the mother of the family, is being treated at Albany Medical Center, but News10 ABC is told her injuries are not as severe.

News10 ABC has a crew at the scene and will continue to bring you the latest details on the fire.