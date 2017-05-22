Super Mom Monday: New advances in fertility technology

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is some encouraging news for many mothers-to-be.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infertility treatment success stories are at their highest level ever. It’s thanks in part to technology.

Stephanie and Mike Martini are juggling running their Scotia restaurant with raising 5-year-old Kellen and Stephanie is expecting.

“Kellen was about three when we decided we wanted to have another baby,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie underwent fertility treatment with her first pregnancy and was hoping for a similar experience this time around but this pregnancy didn’t come as easy.

“Our first time for the embryo transfer, we actually had to go to Boston.”

She didn’t get pregnant and it took Stephanie and Mike sometime before they were ready to try again.

“It is one of the most successful fertility treatments that exists,” Dr. Sonia Elguero said.

Dr. Elguero is a board certified reproductive endocrinologist with Boston IVF says local procedures and advances in technique done right in this Albany lab are ensuring more women have healthy pregnancies.

“Patients are happier with that because their team is here, the team being not just the physician but the nursing team who are very critical to our day to day care of the patients. And they are comfortable here. This is where they live, they don’t have to commute.

The Martini’s underwent a second IVF procedure this time in Albany and it was a success. And being closer to home wasn’t the only comfort, they also chose to do something called PGS testing.

“It helps us to select an embryo that is more likely to be competent,” Dr. Elguero said. “To really scan thousands of copies of DNA to understand if an embryo has extra chromosomes or missing chromosomes.”

“It was a no-brainer for us to know that they could test our embryos to see if they had any abnormalities because it decreases the risk of miscarriage,” Stephanie said.

In November, the family of three will be a family of four. A long journey for the martini’s that they were able to take right here at home.

“Not that it wasn’t a pleasant experience in Boston because it was, but I come and I see her face and I see my nurse and it’s very comforting to come here.”

Some of the other big changes in infertility treatment include using flash freezing which helps preserve and protect embryos.

Boston IVF has also started using saliva tests to measure estrogen levels rather than having to draw patient’s blood.