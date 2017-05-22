NYC students push to revitalize state waterways

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of middle school students from New York City are getting involved in state government and bringing their idea for new legislation to the State Capitol.

The sixth and seventh graders are lobbying for the passage of the Oyster Shell bill they helped inspire and author.

The idea is to use empty Oyster shells from restaurants to help boost the population and help filter the Hudson River and other waterways statewide.

The bill gives a 0.10 cent tax incentive for each pound of Oyster shells recycled up to a $1,000 each year.

Already, nearly 60 restaurants in New York City participate in the Oyster Shell Recycling Program.