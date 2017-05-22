Man seriously injured in overnight hit-and-run on State Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Several people have been detained as part of an investigation into a serious hit-and-run pedestrian auto accident on State Street early Monday morning.

Schenectady Police say officers responded to the area of 793 State Street at 12:22 a.m. Monday for a report of a man hit by a car.

Officers located the injured man and found that the vehicle involved had fled the scene. Witnesses described a white car with a blue top.

Police were able to locate a vehicle matching the description a short time later and detained the occupants for investigation.

The victim, a 52-year-old man was transported to Albany Medical Center with a head injury. He is in serious condition at this time.

The incident in under investigation.