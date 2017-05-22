Investigation continues after firetruck rolls down embankment

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews at the Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Department are still assessing the damage to their truck after what they’re calling a freak accident

It’s not something you see every day, a big rig fire truck flipped on its side.

Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company says ironically, a piece of equipment they use to rescue other vehicles flipped over. The $700,000 unit was just purchased in August.

Firetruck rolls down embankment View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

“It was pretty hectic when one of the firefighters in the truck got on the radio and radioed the chief that they had been involved in an accident and it was rolled over with the firefighters inside the truck,” Assistant Fire Chief Charles Mellon Jr. said.

Mellon says the crew was on their way back from an EMS call on Clements Road when they had to swerve out of the way of an oncoming vehicle to avoid a collision. The back road is so narrow, he says the truck had nowhere to go.

“There was a very soft shoulder so that forced the truck off the road and it came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.”

As for the four firefighters inside, things could have been a lot worse.

“All four of them are pretty banged up they’re pretty sore but they’re going to be okay.”

The truck on the other hand not so much. It was towed back to the station and remains out of service. The damage may appear minimal, but repairs could take months, and during that time, the company will need help from other local departments.

“For certain calls, if we need them we have a very good mutual aid network.”

Those who live on the narrow roadway where the incident happened say they aren’t surprised Clements Road has been a concern for years.

“There’s not enough room it’s very dangerous,” Scott Bourdeau, a neighbor, said.

Bourdeau says he’s witnessed several other close calls and he’d like to see the road widened.

“It was just a matter of time before it happened.”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. At this time nobody has been charged or ticketed. As for the fire company, they’re just happy everyone is safe, and are stressing the significance of wearing seat belts.

Right now, the fire company is working with insurance adjusters to figure out exactly how to get the truck fixed. It could head to Minnesota for those repairs.