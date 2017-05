SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after a horse statute was vandalized in Saratoga Springs.

Police said vandals knocked over the statue on Broadway in front of the Adirondack Trust Building early Sunday morning.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information is asked to either call the 24/7 Crime Tips Hotline at 584-TIPS (8477) or e-mail TIPS@SaratogaPolice.org.