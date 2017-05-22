Guilderland dress shop facing slew of complaints; owner calls it ‘slander’

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Guilderland dress shop is facing scrutiny from former customers who claim they were misled about what they were buying.

Former customers of Apropos Prom and Bridal Shop on Western Avenue said they were not happy with dresses they received from the store. They believe they were misled and completely lied to in some cases.

The owner said it’s simply not true.

“I’m not going to let these people bother me,” Sindi Saita said.

Saita has run her store for nearly 30 years. She said she’s never received high levels of negative comments.

“I am point blank being bullied,” she said.

Recent online complaints from former customers target her and her store. The complaints came from parents buying prom dresses for their teens and brides-to-be looking to say yes to the dress.

Bridget Stackman wishes she would have said no.

“That dress fell apart the night of my wedding,” she said.

Stackman now lives in Tennessee, but she is from Albany and was married in the Capital Region in April. Her bridesmaid dresses came from Apropos and so did the bad experience.

Zipper issues caused many of the dresses to fall apart.

Stackman tried to call Saita at the store, but she said the owner dodged her calls or put the blame back on Stackman.

“She would raise her voice; she would yell and scream at me,” Stackman said. “On two occasions, she would put the phone down and then not get back on.”

Because of the experience, Stackman shared her experience on social media.

“I feel that no bride should have to go through what I went through and my bridesmaids,” she said.

Stackman isn’t alone. Others have come forward with similar stories. But Saita said the whole thing is an attack.

“It is slander, and it is unfortunate that you run into these people who tell you point blank they are going to ruin you, and they are going to use social media to ruin you,” she said.

NEWS10 ABC called the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

“We have several complaints with this business, including complaints that went unanswered,” BBB Upstate NY Communications Dir. Melanie McGovern said. “So at this time, the business has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.”

“Every business deals with the Better Business Bureau,” Saita said. “I’ve had a few complains in the past several years, and I do respond to what they are. And they are minor.”

Stackman said she never intended to talk to the news, and she just wanted to get the word out on social media.

Meanwhile, the BBB said it is still willing to work with the store to improve its ranking.