‘Flat Stanley’ performs for kids at Albany Med

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some sick kids from the Capital Region got a reason to smile on Monday thanks to a special performance.

The cast and crew from Park Playhouse performed ‘The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley’ for the pediatric patients at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s hospital at Albany Medical Center.

It’s a tribute to the beloved children’s book that became a literary and pop culture phenomenon.

The group had performed over 2,500 students at schools all across the Capital Region over the last two weeks before Monday.

 

