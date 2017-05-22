Boys & Girls Club of America Youth of the Year recognition dinner held at Siena

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Boys & Girls Club of America Youth of the Year recognition dinner was held at Siena College on Monday.

Each year, one exceptional club member is selected to be the state Youth of the Year. Hundreds of club teens participate in local Youth of the Year events.

Each local club’s Youth of the Year is then in competition to be the state Youth of the Year. There are local Boys & Girls Clubs in Troy, Schenectady and Albany.

Monday’s winner was Margaret Rodriguez.

NEWS10 ABC reporter Lindsay Nielsen was a judge in this year’s competition.

NYS winner Youth of the Year Margaret Rodriguez for Boys & Girls Clubs of America , hugging her mentor from the Kips Bay Club in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/WyKopPF2GG — Lindsay Nielsen (@Lindsayon10) May 23, 2017