Body found in Saratoga Lake

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police say the body of a man officials believe to have been homeless was found in Saratoga Lake Sunday night.

New York State troopers were dispatched to Route 9P on Saratoga Lake at 9:03 p.m. Sunday after a man noticed unfamiliar items on his dock and called the police.

When Troopers arrived on scene they found and removed a male submerged in the water. A coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

NYS Police say the incident is still under investigation, but preliminary investigation indicates the man may have been homeless.  New York State Trooper Mark J. Cepiel said the incident did not appear to be out of the ordinary. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials are not identifying the man at this time, pending notification of the man’s next of kin.

